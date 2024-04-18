Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate 2023.24 Fan Appreciation Weekend

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - After an exciting, action-packed 2023.24 season, the Abbotsford Canucks are excited to celebrate and thank their faithful fanbase on April 19th and 20th as they take on the Calgary Wranglers in their last two games of the regular season before the start of the playoffs.

"The time has come to celebrate our amazing fans in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley for all the support they have shown our team this season," said Rick Comeau, General Manager, Abbotsford Centre. "The chance to show our appreciation to our dedicated fanbase as we close out the regular season and head towards the playoffs is something we look forward to every season. Together with the players, we are ready to host a weekend dedicated to our fans."

To thank their loyal fans two nights of events have been planned!

Night One: Friday, April 19th

April 19th will see a number of benefits for Season Ticket Members, including early doors, starting at 5:00 p.m. Members will also be granted a 25% discount at the team store between 5:00-6:00 p.m., as well as a 50% discount on food and beverage (non-alcoholic beverage) from 5:00-6:00 p.m. There will also be a Season Ticket Member Grand Prize of a Backyard Package including a BBQ Grill, courtesy of Blackwood Building Centre, an outdoor patio set, courtesy of Canadian Tire, and a $230 BBQ meat package from Lepp Farm.

Grimms will be on site providing free smokies to the first 1,000 fans. Throughout the game, there will be prize giveaways, including vouchers from Panago, team-signed items, Vancouver Canucks hoodies, and more!

Night Two: Saturday, April 20th

To celebrate the final home game of the regular season, popcorn vouchers and raffle tickets will be given to the first 5000 fans who enter the Abbotsford Centre ahead of the game, and the first 1000 fans will be gifted a Limited Edition Johnny Canuck garden gnome!

The raffle tickets given at the gate can be used to enter to win one of four prizes:

A trip for two to Calgary to see the Canucks take on the Wranglers next season.

Cody Johnson concert experience for four on May 4th.

Dinner with General Manager Ryan Johnson with two guests.

A player-worn signed jersey.

Other giveaways throughout the game include team store prizes, team-signed items, a recliner courtesy of Jag's Furniture, and more!

During the game, the Team Award winner will also be announced, including the fan-voted Team MVP, Fan Favourite, Rookie of the Year and Unsung Hero. The Man of the Year award will also be announced, as chosen by a panel from Canucks Sports & Entertainment.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.