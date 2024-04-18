Joel Blomqvist Named AHL Second Team All-Star
April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Joel Blomqvist was named a 2023-24 Second Team All-Star.
This marks the second accolade bestowed upon Blomqvist by the league this week, as he was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team yesterday.
Blomqvist has gone 25-11-6 in his first season in the AHL. His 25 wins lead all rookies, and he ranks third among all AHL netminders with a 2.14 goals against average and fifth with a .921 save percentage. The 22-year-old was also the Penguins' representative at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic earlier this season.
This is the fifth instance of a Penguins netminder being named an AHL First or Second All-Star. Previous Penguins goalies include Dany Sabourin in 2005-06 (First Team), Brad Thiessen in 2010-11 (First Team) and Matt Murray in 2014-15 (First Team) and 2015-16 (Second Team).
Full First and Second Team All-Star rosters can be found on TheAHL.com.
Blomqvist was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft with a pick acquired from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for fellow goalie Murray. Coincidentally, Blomqvist is currently tied with Murray for the seventh-most wins in a single season in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton franchise history, a feat Murray also achieved in his All-Star, rookie campaign.
With two games remaining in the regular season, Blomqvist needs one victory to tie Marc-André Fleury for the most wins by a rookie in Penguins history (26).
