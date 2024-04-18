Adam Gaudette Named to AHL First All-Star Team

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today the 2023-24 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players, and media in each of the league's 32 member cities.

Thunderbirds forward Adam Gaudette garnered recognition on the AHL First All-Star Team alongside the following players:

2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender - Hunter Shepard, Hershey Bears (33 GP, 27-3-3, 1.75 GAA, .929 SV%, 5 SO)

Defenseman - Kyle Capobianco, Manitoba Moose (68 GP, 12-40-52, +29, 6 PPG, 1 SHG)

Defenseman - Brad Hunt, Colorado Eagles (70 GP, 16-33-49, +3, 5 PPG)

Forward - Mavrik Bourque, Texas Stars (69 GP, 26-49-75, 4 PPG, 1 SHG, 2 GWG)

Forward - Adam Gaudette, Springfield Thunderbirds (65 GP, 44-25-69, +10, 15 PPG, 7 GWG)

Forward - Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars (47 GP, 24-33-57, +9, 6 PPG, 3 GWG)

A sixth-year pro, Gaudette is enjoying a career year with the Thunderbirds, leading the AHL with 44 goals - tied for fourth-most ever by a Springfield skater in 80 seasons of AHL hockey in the city - and ranking third with 69 points in 65 contests. Gaudette also sits second with 15 power-play goals and 225 shots on goal, and his six-game goal-scoring streak in October is still tied for the longest in the league in 2023-24. The native of Braintree, Mass., has played 220 games in the NHL over his career, including two this season with the St. Louis Blues.

Gaudette's selection marks the first time a Thunderbird has ever been selected to the AHL First All-Star Team and just the second time a Thunderbirds player has earned All-Star status; goaltender Joel Hofer was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team after the 2022-23 season.

Should Gaudette finish the season atop the goal-scoring leaderboard, he would become the first Springfield league leader in the category since the 1990-91 season, as well as the first Springfield AHL player to take home the Willie Marshall Award as the league's leading goal-scorer. This award has been distributed since the 2003-2004 season.

Gaudette and the Thunderbirds look to keep their playoff hopes alive on Friday night when they visit the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Fans can reserve seats for Thunderbirds' hockey action in the 2024-25 season with a ticket membership by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.