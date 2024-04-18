Colorado Roars Back For 5-3 Win Over Gulls

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Chris Wagner notched two goals and an assist, while fellow forward Spencer Smallman added a goal and an assist, as the Eagles rallied for a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday. Despite trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes of play, Colorado would level the score in the second period before erupting for a season-high four goals in the final frame. Arvid Holm claimed his second-consecutive win in net, making 27 saves on 30 shots. The victory also completed the Eagles two-game sweep of the Gulls.

San Diego would net the game's first goal when forward Josh Lopina lit the lamp with a wrister from between the circles, giving the Gulls a 1-0 edge just 6:04 into the contest. Colorado would then go on to kill off two separate San Diego power plays, but the Gulls would carry their 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Eagles would square things up when Smallman fielded a pass in the low slot and snapped the puck past San Diego goalie Calle Clang. The goal was Smallman's 11th of the season and tied the game at 1-1 at the 7:05 mark of the second period.

Each team would earn one opportunity on the man-advantage in the middle frame, but neither side would take advantage and the two teams headed to the second intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

A wild third period would start with Colorado defenseman Corey Schueneman taking advantage of traffic in front of the net, as he blistered home a slapshot from the blue line, giving the Eagles a 2-1 edge at the 3:57 mark.

A San Diego power play would be flipped on its head when Colorado defenseman Keaton Middleton buried a towering slapshot from the left point, extending the Eagles lead to 3-1 with 14:26 left to play in the contest.

The Gulls would take advantage of the remaining time on the man-advantage, as forward Brayden Tracey beat Holm with a wrister from the slot, slicing the deficit to 3-2 at the 6:19 mark of the final frame.

Wagner would strike for the first time on the night, just 10 seconds later, as he steered home a pass at the top of the crease, putting Colorado up 4-2.

With time ticking down, San Diego would inch closer when forward Andrew Agozzino tucked home a rebound at the side of the crease, trimming the Eagles lead to 4-3 with 2:49 still remaining.

The Gulls would then pull Clang in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Wagner who would capitalize with an empty netter from his own zone, sealing the 5-3 score at the 19:30 mark of the period.

Colorado outshot San Diego by a final count of 36-30, as the Eagles finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Clang suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 35 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Ontario Reign on Saturday, April 20th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.