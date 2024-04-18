Condors Fall in Overtime
April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Tullio tied it up in the third, but Ontario nabs the extra point The Bakersfield Condors (38-27-5, 81pts) gained a point, but fell 4-3 in overtime to the Ontario Reign (41-22-7, 89pts) on Wednesday. Ty Tullio (9th) scored with five minutes to go in the third period to level the game at 3-3 and force the extra session. Raphael Lavoie (28th) scored in the second frame to give the Condors a 2-1 lead after Matvey Petrov notched his ninth of the season. Ontario struck three times on the power play. Bakersfield came into the game having killed off 61 of 63 power plays. With the overtime loss and Colorado's win, Bakersfield can finish as high as fifth in the Pacific Division.
