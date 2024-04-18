Jake Christiansen, Trey Fix-Wolansky Named to AHL's Second All-Star Team

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters , top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that defenseman Jake Christiansen and forward Trey Fix-Wolansky were named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team. In 12 appearances for Columbus this season, Christiansen posted 0-2-2 with two penalty minutes and added 13-30-43 with 34 penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 59 appearances for Cleveland. In 11 appearances for Columbus this season, Fix-Wolansky registered 2-1-3 with two penalty minutes and added 24-34-58 with 42 penalty minutes and a +17 rating in 55 appearances for the Monsters.

Christiansen leads all Cleveland defensemen in goals, assists, and points this season and ranks among the AHL's top defensemen in points (T6th), goals (5th), power-play goals (4, T5th), and shots (175, 4th). Christiansen also ranks among the Monsters' all-time franchise leaders in assists (97, 3rd) and points (137, 3rd). Fix-Wolansky is Cleveland's all-time leader in goals (84), assists (113), points (197), power-play goals (25) and game-winning goals (14). Fix-Wolansky currently ranks among the AHL's leaders in points (58, T14th), overtime goals (4, T1st) and shootout goals (5, T1st), and leads the Monsters in goals, assists, points, plus/minus rating, game-winning goals (5), power-play assists (13), and power-play points (16) this year.

A 6'0", 190 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 24, registered 1-6-7 with six penalty minutes in 44 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24 and notched 40-97-137 with 134 penalty minutes in 208 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-24. Christiansen participated in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 AHL All-Star Classics and was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team. Prior to his professional career, Christiansen logged 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating in 297 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

A 5'7", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 24, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 26 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Fix-Wolansky supplied 4-2-6 with two penalty minutes and contributed 84-113-197 with 175 penalty minutes in 221 career appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-24. A 2023-24 AHL All-Star, Fix-Wolansky was named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2022-23 and set the Monsters' single-season franchise scoring record with 71 points that season. Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

