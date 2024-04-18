Austin Czarnik Returns to Grand Rapids
April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned center Austin Czarnik to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Czarnik competed in 16 games with the Red Wings during his most recent call up from March 14-April 16, showing six penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. In total, Czarnik appeared in 34 games with Detroit this season, the most NHL contests he's played in since the 2018-19 season with Calgary (54). The Detroit native has had a strong season with the Griffins, as he has recorded 26 points (9-17-26) and 10 penalty minutes in 36 outings. Czarnik has two five-game point streaks with Grand Rapids this season and notched five assists in three games from Dec. 9-Jan. 5. The 31-year-old captured his 100th AHL goal on Jan. 24 against Rockford and later skated in his 300th AHL contest on Feb. 28 versus Texas. A season ago, Czarnik posted 37 points (14-23-37) in 43 appearances for Grand Rapids on top of producing five points (3-2-5) in 29 contests with the Red Wings. The ninth-year veteran has amassed 51 points (18-33-51) in 205 NHL games and 288 points (104-184-288) in 306 AHL outings. Prior to turning pro, Czarnik spent four seasons at Miami University of Ohio from 2011-15 and logged 169 points (46-123-169) in 159 career appearances.
Grand Rapids Griffins center Austin Czarnik
(Nicolas Carrillo)
