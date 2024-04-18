Defenseman Brad Hunt Named First-Team AHL All-Star

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINDSOR, CO. - The American Hockey League announced today the 2023-24 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players and media in each of the league's 32 member cities. As part of the selection, Eagles defenseman Brad Hunt has been named to the AHL First All-Star Team for the 2023-24 campaign.

Hunt, who is in his second season as the Eagles team captain, is tied for first among all AHL defensemen in goals (16) and ranks second among the league's blueliners with 49 points. Those 49 points currently lead Colorado, while his 33 assists are also tops on the team.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound defenseman earned a spot at the AHL All-Star Classic in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2023 and has now earned regular season All-Star honors in 2014, 2015 and 2024.

Hunt has generated 279 points in 381 career AHL games and led the league's blueliners with a career-high 19 goals with the Oklahoma City Barons during the 2014-15 season. In addition to his time in the AHL, the Maple Ridge, British Columbia native has posted 26 goals and 60 assists in 288 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers.

On the international scene, Hunt helped lead his native Canada to a Gold Medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championships, collecting three assists in 10 contests.

2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender - Hunter Shepard, Hershey Bears (33 GP, 27-3-3, 1.75 GAA, .929 SV%, 5 SO)

Defenseman - Kyle Capobianco, Manitoba Moose (68 GP, 12-40-52, +29, 6 PPG, 1 SHG)

Defenseman - Brad Hunt, Colorado Eagles (70 GP, 16-33-49, +3, 5 PPG)

Forward - Mavrik Bourque, Texas Stars (69 GP, 26-49-75, 4 PPG, 1 SHG, 2 GWG)

Forward - Adam Gaudette, Springfield Thunderbirds (65 GP, 44-25-69, +10, 15 PPG, 7 GWG)

Forward - Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars (47 GP, 24-33-57, +9, 6 PPG, 3 GWG)

2023-24 AHL Second All-Star Team

Goaltender - Joel Blomqvist, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (44 GP, 25-11-6, 2.14 GAA, .921 SV%, 1 SO)

Defenseman - Jake Christiansen, Cleveland Monsters (59 GP, 13-30-43, +6, 4 PPG)

Defenseman - Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign (48 GP, 10-34-44, 3 PPG)

Forward - Samuel Fagemo, Ontario Reign (49 GP, 42-18-60, +9, 19 PPG, 10 GWG)

Forward - Trey Fix-Wolansky, Cleveland Monsters (55 GP, 24-34-58, +17, 3 PPG, 5 GWG)

Forward - Rocco Grimaldi, Chicago Wolves (69 GP, 34-36-70, 10 PPG, 2 SHG, 6 GWG)

Recent AHL All-Star Team selections include Kyle Palmieri (2012), Tyler Johnson (2013), Jonathan Marchessault (2013), Justin Schultz (2013), Gustav Nyquist (2013), Jake Allen (2014), Mike Hoffman (2014), Petr Mrazek (2014), Matt Murray (2015, 2016), Jacob Markstrom (2015), Colin Miller (2015), Brandon Montour (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Travis Boyd (2017), Mason Appleton (2018), Carter Verhaeghe (2019), Alex Nedeljkovic (2019), Kaapo Kahkonen (2020), Jake Bean (2020), Josh Norris (2020), Drake Batherson (2020), Jeremy Swayman (2021), Morgan Barron (2021), Connor McMichael (2021), Taylor Raddysh (2021), Cayden Primeau (2021), Calen Addison (2021), Logan Thompson (2021), Josh Mahura (2021), Stefan Noesen (2022), Dustin Wolf (2022, 2023), Jordan Spence (2022), Darren Raddysh (2023), Michael Carcone (2023) and Joel Hofer (2023).

