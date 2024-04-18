Reign Edge Condors, 4-3, in Overtime

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Martin Chromiak scored an unassisted goal 2:04 into overtime Wednesday night to give the Ontario Reign (41-22-3-4) a come-from-behind 4-3 road victory over the Bakersfield Condors (38-27-3-2) at Mechanics Bank Arena. The win featured three power play goals for Ontario from three different scorers, including Samuel Fagemo, Francesco Pinelli and Brandt Clarke.

The contest completed the regular season series between the Reign and Condors for 2023-24, which saw Ontario go 5-3-0-0. The Reign remain in a tie for second place in the Pacific Division alongside the Tucson Roadrunners, each with 89 points in the standings.

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final ONT 1 0 2 1 4 BAK 1 1 1 0 3

Shots PP ONT 40 3/4 BAK 27 0/1

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

2. Brandt Clarke (ONT)

3. Ty Tullio (BAK)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Jack Campbell

Next Game: Saturday, April 20 at Colorado Eagles | 6:05 PM PST | Blue Arena

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.