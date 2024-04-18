Condors Captain Brad Malone Announces Retirement

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors announced today that team captain Brad Malone will retire from professional hockey following the conclusion of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Malone, who turns 35 in May, is the team's longest serving captain in the Condors 26-year history.

"It has been a 20-year journey since I left home, and this is the only place I've called home since leaving," Malone said. "I'm most proud of the relationships we've made here with close friends and the culture we've created on and off the ice. I'm thankful for my family, staff, teammates and everyone I was able to learn from that came before me. I'm not a leader who leads by himself and I'm proud of our team success and looking forward to a long postseason run."

Now in his seventh season in Bakersfield and fourth as team captain, Malone has played 315 games with the Condors, most in the team's AHL era and fifth in team history. He has been part of two Pacific Division championship teams, four playoff series victories, and led the team in playoff scoring with 13 points (5g-8a) in 10 Calder Cup Playoff appearances in 2019.

He had two separate stints with Edmonton in 2018-19 (16 games) and 2022-23 (10 games) while also appearing in two Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Oilers during the 2022 postseason.

For his career, the Miramichi, New Brunswick native played 13 seasons and 768 games professionally in the NHL for Colorado, Carolina and Edmonton and in the AHL with Lake Erie, Hershey, Chicago, and Bakersfield.

The Condors will recognize Brad's achievements and career at Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night with fans asked to be in their seats by 7 p.m. for a special pre-game ceremony. Limited tickets remain for Saturday's regular season finale and can be purchased.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.