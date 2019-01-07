Sadowy Reassigned to Walleye, Spezia Released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have reassigned forward Dylan Sadowy from the Grand Rapids Griffins to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye while the Griffins have released forward Tyler Spezia from his professional tryout, returning him to Toledo.

??The 22-year-old Sadowy has split his third professional season between the AHL and ECHL, registering one goal and nine penalty minutes in 13 games with the Griffins and 11 points (6-5-11) and 22 PIM in 10 appearances with the Walleye.

??A 6-foot-1, 210-pound winger, Sadowy has produced six points (4-2-6) and 36 PIM while logging 64 career regular season games with Grand Rapids since 2016-17 and he made his Calder Cup Playoff debut last spring.

??Originally drafted by San Jose in the third round, 81st overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Sadowy was acquired by Detroit in May 2016.

??In 55 career ECHL contests since 2016-17, Sadowy shows 44 points (19-25-44) and 56 PIM while also contributing four points (1-3-4) and six PIM in nine Kelly Cup Playoff appearances.

??Skating in his rookie year, Spezia, 25, made his AHL debut with the Griffins on Dec. 16 at Rockford and his first goal came in game-winning fashion on Dec. 22 at Manitoba. In five outings, he totaled one goal and a plus-one rating.

??The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward places second among first-year Walleye scorers with 12 points (5-7-12) and eight PIM in 22 games.

??Prior to turning pro, the Clinton Township, Mich., native spent four seasons (2014-18) at Bowling Green State where he collected 72 points (34-38-72), 103 PIM and a plus-34 rating in 147 games. A two-time selection to the WCHA All-Academic Team, Spezia produced a career-high 10 goals as a sophomore and senior and tied for second on the club with a career-high 30 points as a junior.

??The Griffins conclude a three-game road trip at the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday before returning home on Friday and Saturday to host the Belleville Senators for the first time ever.

