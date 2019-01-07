Amerks Partner with Fidelis Care for Dental Health Awareness Program

January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) --- The Rochester Americans have partnered with Fidelis Care for a Dental Health Awareness Program, which teams Amerks players and local schools in support of reading and proper dental hygiene.

The new program will be centered around Amerks players stopping by local schools, reading to kids, giving a hockey demonstration and discussing the importance of dental health awareness. The visiting player will also be joined by The Moose, and each visit will also feature an autograph session with the students.

The program gets underway on Thursday, Jan. 10 with a 2:30 p.m. visit from Amerks defenseman Jack Dougherty at Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts. For more information on the program, which runs through the end of February, visit www.amerks.com.

Individual game tickets for the 2018-19 season start at just $14. Amerks 2018-19 Flex Memberships are available starting as low as $17 per ticket, are on-sale now. Flex vouchers can be used at any Amerks home game in any quantity. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/flexpacks or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.