Syracuse Crunch to Offer Complimentary Tickets to Furloughed Federal Employees January 11

January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are showing appreciation for federal employees by offering complimentary tickets to furloughed workers for the Friday, Jan. 11 home game against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.

Federal employees may bring their government ID to the Crunch office any time before 5 p.m. on Jan. 11 to receive two complimentary tickets for the Friday contest. Tickets are also available through War Memorial Arena Box Office on the day of game.

