Syracuse Crunch to Offer Complimentary Tickets to Furloughed Federal Employees January 11
January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are showing appreciation for federal employees by offering complimentary tickets to furloughed workers for the Friday, Jan. 11 home game against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.
Federal employees may bring their government ID to the Crunch office any time before 5 p.m. on Jan. 11 to receive two complimentary tickets for the Friday contest. Tickets are also available through War Memorial Arena Box Office on the day of game.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
