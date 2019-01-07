Goaltender Brandon Halverson Reassigned to Wolf Pack

January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Wolf Pack from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Halverson, a third-year pro out of the Ontario Hockey League, is 13-8-0 in 23 appearances with the Mariners this season, good for a tie for third in the ECHL in wins, with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. The 6-4, 210-pound Traverse City, MI native is fourth among ECHL goaltenders in saves (727) and fifth in save percentage.

Last season, Halverson appeared in one game with the Rangers, playing 13 minutes and allowing one goal on six shots, and saw five games of action with the Wolf Pack (1-4-0, 3.42 GAA, 90.2% save percentage). In 24 ECHL contests in 2017-18 with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the 2014 second-round (59th overall) Ranger draftee was 8-11-3, with a 3.74 GAA and a 90.2% save percentage.

In 31 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Halverson has compiled a record of 10-20-0, with a 3.45 GAA and an 89.0% save percentage. In 56 career ECHL outings, he is 25-24-3, with a 3.27 GAA, a 91.0% save and one shutout.

The Wolf Pack's next action is a visit to the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence this Friday night, January 11, for a 7:05 PM game against the Providence Bruins. All of the action of that battle can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV.

The next Wolf Pack home game is next Friday, January 18, a 7:15 contest vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That being a Friday night, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

Tickets for all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.