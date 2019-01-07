Tickets on Sale for Tip a Condor Casino Night
January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Tickets are on sale now for the Bakersfield Condors annual Tip A Condor Casino Night on Tuesday, February 19 at 5:30 p.m. inside Salty's Banquet and Event Center. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kern County Shrine Club. Tickets are $40, which includes dinner.
TIP A CONDOR CASINO NIGHT
Tuesday, February 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $40, which includes dinner, and can be purchased online here, in the Condors front office during business hours, or at an upcoming Condors home game
Dinner will be buffet style with some of the finest BBQ around from Salty's
This year, Tip A Condor will have a twist as there will be casino games for attendees and players to participate in throughout the night
Numerous game memorabilia, unique items, and memorable experiences will be available via auction and raffle
Salty's Banquet and Event Center is located at 6720 Schirra Ct
BOOK THE LAST GLASS SUITE AVAILABLE OF THE SEASON TODAY!
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.