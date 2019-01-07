Tickets on Sale for Tip a Condor Casino Night

January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Tickets are on sale now for the Bakersfield Condors annual Tip A Condor Casino Night on Tuesday, February 19 at 5:30 p.m. inside Salty's Banquet and Event Center. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kern County Shrine Club. Tickets are $40, which includes dinner.

TIP A CONDOR CASINO NIGHT

Tuesday, February 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40, which includes dinner, and can be purchased online here, in the Condors front office during business hours, or at an upcoming Condors home game

Dinner will be buffet style with some of the finest BBQ around from Salty's

This year, Tip A Condor will have a twist as there will be casino games for attendees and players to participate in throughout the night

Numerous game memorabilia, unique items, and memorable experiences will be available via auction and raffle

Salty's Banquet and Event Center is located at 6720 Schirra Ct

