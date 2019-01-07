Wolf Pack Weekly, January 7-13

The Wolf Pack (17-16-2-2, 38 pts., .514) began calendar year 2019 with their second three-game weekend of the season, and they emerged victorious in two of the three contests. On Friday night at home against Springfield, Lias Andersson and Peter Holland had a goal and an assist apiece, and John Gilmour scored his second straight game-winner, in a 3-1 Wolf Pack triumph over the Thunderbirds. The Wolf Pack defeated another team ahead of them in the Atlantic Division standings, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, on Saturday night at the XL Center, also by a 3-1 score, with Holland getting the game-winner and an assist and linemate Matt Beleskey also chipping in a goal and a helper. A three-game Hartford winning streak was snuffed out Sunday in Providence, though, in a 5-1 loss to the Bruins. Captain Cole Schneider had the only Wolf Pack tally in that game, his team-leading 13th of the season.

This week:

The Wolf Pack have a pair of road games on the schedule this week, heading back to Providence on Friday night for a 7:05 PM game and then visiting Bridgeport on Saturday night (7:00).

Friday, January 11 at the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, 7:05 PM

- This is the Wolf Pack's second straight visit to Providence, where they suffered their first regulation loss in six games on the year against the Bruins (4-1-1-0) in Sunday's 5-1 defeat at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence. The Wolf Pack are now 1-1-0-0 in two road games in the season series.

- Peter Cehlarik scored twice for Providence in the Bruins' Sunday victory over the Wolf Pack, and captain Jordan Szwarz had a goal and an assist.

- The Bruins come into the week one point behind the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division standings, with a record of 16-16-5-0 for 37 points. They are 9-3-2 in 14 home games on the season.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, January 12 at the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (Islanders) at Webster Bank Arena, 7:00 PM

- The Sound Tigers were 0-2-0-1 in their three games last week, after going 7-1-1-0 in their previous nine. Bridgeport is ten points ahead of the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division, at 21-11-4-2 for 48 points, and is 12-0-2-1 in its last 15 home games.

- The Wolf Pack are 0-2-1-0 in their last three meetings with the Sound Tigers, after winning three of the first four. Hartford is 1-2-0-0 in three visits to Bridgeport on the year.

- Sound Tigers rookie forward Otto Koivula has scored in five straight games (5-3-8) and is the leading point-getter currently on the Bridgeport roster, with 12-13-25 in 34 games.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Recent Transactions:

Drew Melanson - returned by the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL) January 5.

Terrence Wallin - released by Wolf Pack from a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement January 6.

Brandon Halverson - reassigned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers from Maine (ECHL) January 7.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, January 19, when the Wolf Pack host the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:00 PM, the first 1,000 kids 12 years old or younger into the game will receive a free Wolf Pack rally towel, presented by Carvel.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday home date is January 18, when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a 7:15 PM game.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, January 23, when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town for a 7:00 PM game.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home game is January 23, a 7:00 PM contest vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

