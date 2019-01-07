Nikita Scherbak Assigned to Ontario
January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forward Nikita Scherbak to Ontario.
The 23-year-old Scherbak (born Dec. 30, 1995) is a 6-2, 192-pound native of Moscow, Russia who has appeared in eight games this season with the Kings, posting one point (1-0-1) and two penalty minutes. In his AHL career, Scherbak has collected 95 points (28-67-95) from 145 career AHL games within the Montreal Canadiens organization, including one goal from five games played this season with the Laval Rocket.
The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
