Anaheim Ducks and San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Ben Street and defenseman Jake Dotchin from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, San Diego has recalled left wing Jared Thomas from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL and released right wing Johno May from his professional tryout (PTO).

Street, 31 (2/13/87), has collected 3-2=5 points with two penalty minutes (PIM) in 21 games with the Ducks this season. Signed as a free agent on July 2, 2018, Street owns 3-5=8 points with 10 PIM in 56 career NHL games with Anaheim (2018-19), Detroit (2017-18), Colorado (2014-16) and Calgary (2012-14). The 6-0, 190-pound forward made his San Diego debut last night in Ontario, going scoreless with a +1 rating in a 4-1 Gulls victory.

Dotchin, 24 (3/24/94), has recorded one assist with 37 PIM in 16 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-3, 210-pound blueliner has appeared in 99 career NHL games with the Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning, earning 3-20=23 points with a +24 rating and 110 PIM. Signed as a free agent on Oct. 17, 2018, Dotchin posted one assist and a +4 rating in eight games with San Diego this season.

Thomas, 24 (2/21/94), has gone scoreless in four games with San Antonio this season. The 6-1, 200-pound forward has gone scoreless in five career AHL games with the Rampage after making his professional debut last season. Acquired from San Antonio in exchange for future considerations on Jan. 3, Thomas has scored 9-13=22 points with a +10 rating and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 22 games with Tulsa this season. A native of Hermantown, Minn., Thomas spent four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), collecting 21-39=60 points in 163 NCAA games, helping the Bulldogs to the 2018 NCAA National Championship.

May, 25 (10/16/93), went scoreless in lone game with San Diego, his AHL debut on Jan. 4 vs. San Jose. The 6-5, 205 pound forward scored 17-13=30 points with 24 PIM in 35 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL this season. At the time of signing his PTO on Jan. 1, May ranked second among ECHL leaders in goals, and led Greenville in goals and ranked second in scoring and assists. In 43 career ECHL games with Greenville, May has collected 18-18=36 points with 26 PIM. A native of Mahtomedi, Minn., May recorded 22-38=60 points and 74 PIM in 143 games in four seasons at American International College of the Atlantic Hockey Association from 2014-18.

