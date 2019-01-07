Florida Panthers Recall Defenseman Ian McCoshen from Springfield (AHL)
January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Ian McCoshen from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
"Ian is an important young player for our organization," said Tallon. "He's accepted his assignment to Springfield, worked hard and his solid, mature play has been a big part of the Thunderbirds' success in the early going this season. We look forward to him helping our club win at the NHL level."
McCoshen, 23, has appeared in 35 games with Springfield, registering nine assists. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound native of Anaheim, Cali., played in 38 games with Florida during the 2017-18 season, registering four points (3-1-4).
The Boston College alum has appeared in 41 career NHL games, all with Florida (2016-17 to 2017-18), producing five points (3-2-5).
McCoshen was originally selected by Florida in the second round (31st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.
Earlier today the Panthers announced that defenseman Chris Wideman had been loaned to Springfield.
The Thunderbirds remain on home ice for the third consecutive game on Friday, Jan. 11 when they take on the Hershey Bears to begin their second consecutive 3-in-3 weekend. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday's game will also be the latest installment of 3-2-1 Fridays and the MGM Springfield Pregame Concert Series, with live local music on the concourse starting at 6:00 p.m.
Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2019
- Tickets on Sale for Tip a Condor Casino Night - Bakersfield Condors
- Florida Panthers Recall Defenseman Ian McCoshen from Springfield (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - Cleveland Monsters
- Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Maxime Fortier to Monsters from ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Insider: Catching up on the Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Senators Release Breton from PTO - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Weekly, January 7-13 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs to Don Specialty Jerseys for Autism Awareness Night January 26 - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch to Offer Complimentary Tickets to Furloughed Federal Employees January 11 - Syracuse Crunch
- Glotov Named to the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Partner with Fidelis Care for Dental Health Awareness Program - Rochester Americans
- Thunderbirds, MGM Springfield Announce Exciting Events for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 7 - Manitoba Moose
- Blues Assign Schmaltz to Rampage, Recall Blais - San Antonio Rampage
- Florida Panthers Loan D Chris Wideman to Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Nikita Scherbak Assigned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Jordan Binnington Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - San Antonio Rampage
- San Antonio's Jordan Binnington Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Goaltender Brandon Halverson Reassigned to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Pirri Goes Back to Vegas - Chicago Wolves
- Ottawa Recalls Archibald - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Sadowy Reassigned to Walleye, Spezia Released - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Florida Panthers Recall Defenseman Ian McCoshen from Springfield (AHL)
- Thunderbirds, MGM Springfield Announce Exciting Events for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic
- Florida Panthers Loan D Chris Wideman to Springfield Thunderbirds
- Thunderbirds Erase Two Deficits to Earn Point in OT Loss
- Thompson, Ang Lead T-Birds Past Bruins on Sold out Blast from the Past Night