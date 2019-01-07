Florida Panthers Recall Defenseman Ian McCoshen from Springfield (AHL)

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Ian McCoshen from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

"Ian is an important young player for our organization," said Tallon. "He's accepted his assignment to Springfield, worked hard and his solid, mature play has been a big part of the Thunderbirds' success in the early going this season. We look forward to him helping our club win at the NHL level."

McCoshen, 23, has appeared in 35 games with Springfield, registering nine assists. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound native of Anaheim, Cali., played in 38 games with Florida during the 2017-18 season, registering four points (3-1-4).

The Boston College alum has appeared in 41 career NHL games, all with Florida (2016-17 to 2017-18), producing five points (3-2-5).

McCoshen was originally selected by Florida in the second round (31st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Earlier today the Panthers announced that defenseman Chris Wideman had been loaned to Springfield.

