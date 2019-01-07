STARS Stars Add James Phelan and Brad McClure from Idaho, Return Spencer Naas
January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that center James Phelan and winger Brad McClure have been recalled from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads. In addition, the Stars have returned winger Spencer Naas to Idaho.
Phelan, 21, entered his first professional season this year and has since accrued five points (3-2=5) in 27 games with the Stars. The 5-foot-11 forward made his pro debut on Oct. 5, 2018 against Grand Rapids and notched his first goal eight days later against the Rockford IceHogs.
The undrafted skater from Laval, Quebec played five seasons in the QMJHL before turning pro. Across 321 games with Shawinigan, Victoriaville, and Moncton, Phelan earned 191 points (86-105=191) in his junior hockey career.
McClure, 24, began his professional career with the Steelheads and has recorded a team leading 29 points (14-15=29) in 34 ECHL games. McClure has earned nine points (4-5=9) in his last six games with Idaho.
The Stratford, Ontario native completed a four-year career at Minnesota State University-Mankato this summer, logging 159 career games for the Mavericks. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound forward tallied 91 points (45-46') and served as the team's captain during his senior season.
Naas, 23, has played in six AHL games in addition to 26 ECHL games for the Steelheads this season. In his rookie season, Naas has earned 13 points (7-6=13) in the ECHL. The 5-foot-11 winger from St. Louis Park, Minnesota made his AHL debut on Mar. 24, 2018 while skating with the Cleveland Monsters at the end of the 2017-18 season. In 12 AHL games, Nass recorded seven points (4-3=7) in his first professional action.
The first year pro logged four seasons at the University of Connecticut, missing just one game from 2014 to 2018. The two-time alternate captain produced 77 points (49-28=77) for his alma mater across 143 NCAA contests.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home-stand against the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7:00 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2019
- STARS Stars Add James Phelan and Brad McClure from Idaho, Return Spencer Naas - Texas Stars
- Week 14 Report: Dominant Victory Snaps Hogs' Skid - Rockford IceHogs
- Anaheim Ducks and San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Tickets on Sale for Tip a Condor Casino Night - Bakersfield Condors
- Florida Panthers Recall Defenseman Ian McCoshen from Springfield (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - Cleveland Monsters
- Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Maxime Fortier to Monsters from ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Insider: Catching up on the Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Senators Release Breton from PTO - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Weekly, January 7-13 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs to Don Specialty Jerseys for Autism Awareness Night January 26 - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch to Offer Complimentary Tickets to Furloughed Federal Employees January 11 - Syracuse Crunch
- Glotov Named to the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Partner with Fidelis Care for Dental Health Awareness Program - Rochester Americans
- Thunderbirds, MGM Springfield Announce Exciting Events for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 7 - Manitoba Moose
- Blues Assign Schmaltz to Rampage, Recall Blais - San Antonio Rampage
- Florida Panthers Loan D Chris Wideman to Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Nikita Scherbak Assigned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Jordan Binnington Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - San Antonio Rampage
- San Antonio's Jordan Binnington Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Goaltender Brandon Halverson Reassigned to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Pirri Goes Back to Vegas - Chicago Wolves
- Ottawa Recalls Archibald - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Sadowy Reassigned to Walleye, Spezia Released - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- STARS Stars Add James Phelan and Brad McClure from Idaho, Return Spencer Naas
- Stars Earn a Point in Shootout, Fall to Manitoba 3-2
- Center James Phelan Loaned to Idaho
- Bow, Stars Hold off Moose for Seventh Straight Home Win
- Dallas Stars Recall Erik Condra, Reassign Tony Calderone