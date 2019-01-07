STARS Stars Add James Phelan and Brad McClure from Idaho, Return Spencer Naas

January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that center James Phelan and winger Brad McClure have been recalled from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads. In addition, the Stars have returned winger Spencer Naas to Idaho.

Phelan, 21, entered his first professional season this year and has since accrued five points (3-2=5) in 27 games with the Stars. The 5-foot-11 forward made his pro debut on Oct. 5, 2018 against Grand Rapids and notched his first goal eight days later against the Rockford IceHogs.

The undrafted skater from Laval, Quebec played five seasons in the QMJHL before turning pro. Across 321 games with Shawinigan, Victoriaville, and Moncton, Phelan earned 191 points (86-105=191) in his junior hockey career.

McClure, 24, began his professional career with the Steelheads and has recorded a team leading 29 points (14-15=29) in 34 ECHL games. McClure has earned nine points (4-5=9) in his last six games with Idaho.

The Stratford, Ontario native completed a four-year career at Minnesota State University-Mankato this summer, logging 159 career games for the Mavericks. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound forward tallied 91 points (45-46') and served as the team's captain during his senior season.

Naas, 23, has played in six AHL games in addition to 26 ECHL games for the Steelheads this season. In his rookie season, Naas has earned 13 points (7-6=13) in the ECHL. The 5-foot-11 winger from St. Louis Park, Minnesota made his AHL debut on Mar. 24, 2018 while skating with the Cleveland Monsters at the end of the 2017-18 season. In 12 AHL games, Nass recorded seven points (4-3=7) in his first professional action.

The first year pro logged four seasons at the University of Connecticut, missing just one game from 2014 to 2018. The two-time alternate captain produced 77 points (49-28=77) for his alma mater across 143 NCAA contests.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home-stand against the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7:00 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.