Week 14 Report: Dominant Victory Snaps Hogs' Skid

January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





BACON BITS

The Rockford IceHogs snapped a season high-tying six-game winless skid with a 6-2 win over the Iowa Wild in the finale of last week's schedule. The skid is tied for the second-longest winless streak in the AHL this season behind only San Antonio (eight games). The IceHogs are now 16-15-3-4 and five points in back of a potential playoff berth.

Rockford has limited opponents to two or fewer goals in half of its 38 games this season. That feat includes holding the opposition to two or fewer goals in 10 of 18 home games and nine of 20 road games. Rockford is sixth in the league with an average of just 2.82 goals allowed per game, which is just .21 off the league's best total by San Jose.

Jacob Nilsson netted his first pro hat trick during Sunday's win against the Wild. The hat trick was the first for the IceHogs this season and first overall since William Pelletier on Jan. 10, 2018 at Ontario. Nilsson has now logged six goals over his last eight games to rank tied for fifth in the AHL in goals during that stretch.

Anthony Louis notched his first three-point game of his AHL career with a goal and two helpers Sunday against Iowa. Louis led the team in scoring last season and currently boasts a team-high 24 points (9g, 15a) in 2018-19. Since making his AHL debut on March 17, 2017, Louis leads all IceHogs skaters with 76 points (24g, 52a) in 130 games.

Kevin Lankinen has held opponents to two or fewer goals in each of his last three appearances with the IceHogs. Lankinen stopped a season-high 41 shots on Dec. 29 at Chicago, 26 of 28 pucks on Dec. 31 at Grand Rapids and 31 of 33 shots on Sunday vs. Iowa. The netminder has a 1.99 GAA and .942 save percentage over those last three contests.

Dylan Sikura returned to the IceHogs lineup from Chicago on Sunday and picked up a helper in Rockford's win. Despite appearing in just 27 of the Hogs' 38 games, Sikura leads the team with 91 shots on goal and shares the team lead with five multi-point games. The forward has yet to go more than two straight games without registering a point.

Andreas Martinsen made his team debut on Sunday after beginning the 2018-19 campaign with the Blackhawks. The forward won Rockford's Heavy Hitter award last season and paced all Blackhawks skaters in hits this year prior to being reassigned from Chicago. His 3.5 hits per game this year were tied for ninth among all NHL skaters.

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Jan. 11 | Rockford at Texas (7 p.m.) The IceHogs open their Texas swing with a Friday matchup against the Texas Stars. Rockford has points in two of three games thus far in the series with a record of 1-1-1-0.

Saturday, Jan. 12 | Rockford at San Antonio (7 p.m.) The Hogs travel to San Antonio for the first of two straight games at the Rampage. The home team has won each of the first four matchups of this season's series.

