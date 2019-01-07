Jordan Binnington Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The American Hockey League announced on Monday that Rampage goaltender Jordan Binnington has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 6. Binnington is the first Rampage player to win Player of the Week honors this season.

Binnington, 25, appeared in two games last week, earning a 3-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Jan. 2 and posting his third shutout of the season on Jan. 4 against the Chicago Wolves, a 3-0 final. Across the two outings, Binnington stopped 62 of 63 shots. He held the Moose scoreless until 17:34 of the third period.

A third-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2011, Binnington was recalled by the Blues on Saturday. He has made two relief appearances for the Blues this season, stopping 21 of 25 shots against.

The Richmond Hills, Ontario native is 11-4-0 with the Rampage this season. His 2.08 goals-against average leads the AHL and his .927 save percentage ranks second. His three shutouts are tied for third. Binnington has won five consecutive AHL starts, the longest winning streak for a Rampage goaltender this season, as well as nine of his last ten outings.

Binnington has made 164 career regular-season AHL appearances with Peoria, Chicago, Providence, and San Antonio, posting an 87-54-18 record with a 2.48 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage, and ten shutouts. He was selected to the AHL All-Star Classic with Providence last season.

The Rampage kick off a four-game homestand on Wednesday when they welcome the Iowa Wild to the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT., and the game is available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

