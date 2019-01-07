American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
San Antonio Rampage forward Samuel Blais has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Chicago on Jan. 5.
Blais was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). As he is currently on NHL recall, he will serve his suspension the next time he is on an active AHL roster.
Cleveland Monsters forward Kole Sherwood has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Utica on Jan. 6.
Sherwood was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He will miss Cleveland's games Wednesday (Jan. 9) at Belleville and Friday (Jan. 11) at Syracuse.
