San Antonio's Jordan Binnington Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week
January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that San Antonio Rampage goaltender Jordan Binnington has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 6, 2019.
Binnington allowed one goal on 63 shots during his two starts for the Rampage (2-0-0, 0.50, .984) before finishing the week with the parent St. Louis Blues.
On Wednesday evening, Binnington stopped 31 of 32 shots - including 27 saves over the final two periods - to preserve San Antonio's 3-1 victory over visiting Manitoba. And on Friday, Binnington turned aside all 31 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over Chicago and the Wolves' high-powered offense, becoming the first visiting goaltender in nearly two years to record a shutout at Allstate Arena. Binnington was recalled by St. Louis on Saturday and was in the lineup for the Blues' game against the New York Islanders that night.
A third-round selection by St. Louis in the 2011 NHL Draft, Binnington owns a record of 11-4-0 with three shutouts in 16 appearances with San Antonio this season, leading the AHL with a 2.08 goals-against average and ranking second with a .927 save percentage. Binnington, an AHL All-Star last season, is 87-54-18 in 164 career AHL games with San Antonio, Providence, Chicago and Peoria, showing a 2.48 GAA, a .915 save percentage and 10 shutouts. The 25-year-old native of Richmond Hill, Ont., has also made three career NHL appearances with the Blues, including two in 2018-19.
In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Binnington will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Rampage home game.
