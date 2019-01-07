Pirri Goes Back to Vegas
January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that forward Brandon Pirri has been recalled from loan by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. The American Hockey League's points leader returns to Vegas for the third time in three weeks.
In his first two stints with Vegas this season, the 27-year-old Toronto native delivered six goals, three assists and a +9 plus/minus rating in seven games as the Golden Knights posted a 5-0-2 record in his appearances. Pirri also has stacked up 18 goals and 24 assists in 29 games for the Wolves, earned a spot in the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic and received the AHL's Player of the Month award for December.
Pirri owns 66 goals and 44 assists in 235 career NHL games spread out among the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, the New York Rangers and Vegas.
The Wolves, who are one point behind the Iowa Wild for first place in the AHL's Central Division, travel to Tucson on Friday and Saturday before returning to Allstate Arena to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, Jan. 16. To find the best ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
