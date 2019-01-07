Hogs to Don Specialty Jerseys for Autism Awareness Night January 26

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are hosting their annual Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, Jan. 26 against the Iowa Wild at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The Hogs will don specialty jerseys for the contest, which in-turn will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Autism Program of Easterseals, and fans will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of "Mystery Pucks" that feature autographs from both IceHogs and Chicago Blackhawks players.

The 2018-19 Autism Awareness Night jerseys feature the Hammy crest imprinted on the chest and the autism puzzle-piece logo as a repeating pattern throughout the design. The jersey itself is black with red piping, and both the arms and midriff include painted handprints in a variety of different colors.

Fans will have several different options to bid on this year's Autism Awareness Night jerseys:

Those in attendance Saturday, Jan. 26 can bid via blind-silent auction on the concourse in front of the jersey wall behind section 123.

A select number of jerseys will be raffled off during the game. Fans can purchase one raffle ticket for $5, or six tickets for $25.

Several jerseys will be made available on the IceHogs app through DASH, an online auction platform. Auctions will go live on Saturday, Jan. 26. The IceHogs will announce the available jerseys and exact timing of the auctions closer to the game date.

Three jerseys (including a customizable jersey) will be auctioned off on the IceHogs' eBay page beginning Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Autism Awareness Night also features the return of "Mystery Pucks." Each puck is signed by either a member of the Rockford IceHogs or Chicago Blackhawks, with available autographs including Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews. Fans can snag a surprise signature by purchasing one puck for $15, or two pucks for $25.

As fans complete their trip around the BMO concourse during the game, they can also check out several information booths from the Autism Program of Easterseals.

Last season, the IceHogs raised more than $16,000 for Autism Awareness Night.

NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.

The IceHogs take the Grand Rapids Griffins on Fleece Blanket Giveaway Night. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.

