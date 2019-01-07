Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Maxime Fortier to Monsters from ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, reassigned forward Maxime Fortier to Cleveland from the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen. A 5'10", 183 lb. right-handed native of Montreal, QC, Fortier, 21, appeared in one game for the Monsters earlier this season and added 12-13-25 with four penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 21 appearances for Jacksonville in 2018-19.

Prior to his professional career, Fortier contributed 104-166-270 with 118 penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 263 appearances for the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads spanning parts of five seasons from 2014-18.

