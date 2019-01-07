Blues Assign Schmaltz to Rampage, Recall Blais

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced a pair of roster moves on Monday. Defenseman Jordan Schmaltz has been assigned to the San Antonio Rampage, while the Blues have recalled forward Sammy Blais.

Schmaltz, 25, has appeared in 20 games this season for the Blues, collecting two assists and two penalty minutes. Taken by the Blues as the 25th overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft, Schmaltz has appeared in 42 NHL games with the Blues over four pro seasons, totaling five assists and 12 penalty minutes.

The Madison, Wisconsin native appeared in 31 games for the Rampage last season and earned a selection to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic. Schmaltz registered five goals and 23 points in 31 AHL games, playing his last game with the Rampage on Feb. 23, 2018.

In 144 career AHL games with the Rampage and Chicago Wolves, Schmaltz has posted 14 goals and 84 points, along with a plus-3 rating. He also has a goal and five points in eight career playoff games.

Blais, 22, has four goals and 11 points in 19 games with the Rampage this season. The Montmagny, Quebec native had an eight-game points streak halted on Saturday in Chicago, during which time he recorded two goals and nine points. Blais has collected one assist 16 games with the Blues this season.

The Rampage kick off a four-game homestand on Wednesday when they welcome the Iowa Wild to the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT., and the game is available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

