Florida Panthers Loan D Chris Wideman to Springfield Thunderbirds

January 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced on Monday that the Panthers have loaned defenseman Chris Wideman to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Wideman, 29, has recorded 30 goals an 100 assists for 130 points in his 208-game AHL career with the Binghamton Senators from 2012-2015. The right-handed blueliner captured the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL's top defenseman in 2014-15, when he tallied 19 goals and 42 assists to go along with 116 penalty minutes.

In 181 career NHL games with Ottawa, Edmonton, and Florida, Wideman has registered 16 goals, 29 assists, and 104 penalty minutes. He was a member of the Ottawa Senators 2016-17 club that came within one game of the Stanley Cup Final.

Wideman is originally a fourth round selection (100th overall) of the Ottawa Senators in the 2009 NHL Draft.

Wideman and the Thunderbirds remain on home ice for the third consecutive game on Friday, Jan. 11 when they take on the Hershey Bears to begin their second consecutive 3-in-3 weekend. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday's game will also be the latest installment of 3-2-1 Fridays and the MGM Springfield Pregame Concert Series, with live local music on the concourse starting at 6:00 p.m.

