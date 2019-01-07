Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 7

Wednesday, Jan. 2: Manitoba 1 at San Antonio 3

Mackenzie MacEachern scored in both the first and second periods to give the Rampage a 2-0 lead heading to the third. Jansen Harkins got Manitoba on the board with the goalie pulled, but an empty net goal from Jordan Kyrou moments later stopped the comeback. Eric Comrie made 32 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

Friday, Jan. 4: Manitoba 1 at Texas 3

Once again, single goals in the first and second periods put the Moose down 2-0 as the final frame got going. Marko Dano got Manitoba within one with a power play goal 4:33 into the third, but Joel L'Esperance's second goal of the night, with 2:19 left, put the game out of reach for the visitors.

Saturday, Jan. 5: Manitoba 3 at Texas 2 SO

Logan Shaw opened the scoring 2:41 into the contest, and Peter Stoykewych provided a tying marker with 3:45 to go as the Moose and Stars took Saturday's matchup to a shootout. Shaw scored again in the extra shots, Ken Appleby stopped four of five Texas shooters, and Jansen Harkins tallied the shootout winner as the Moose won their first game of 2019.

vs. Laval* Thursday, Jan. 10 7 p.m. CT

vs. Laval* Saturday, Jan. 12 6 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose return home to kick of a run off six straight games at Bell MTS Place, starting with the Laval Rocket on Thursday. The teams clash again Saturday on Military Appreciation Night, during which the Moose will sport limited edition jerseys in honour of the Canadian Armed Forces. The Moose won all four matchups against the Rocket last season. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets and through the Moose App.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

38 Logan Shaw (total) 28 13 9 22 17 -11

23 Michael Spacek 32 3 18 21 20 -8

27 Mason Appleton* 19 8 10 18 8 1

39 Seth Griffith 27 5 12 17 10 -5

20 C.J. Suess 26 8 4 12 6 -3

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie 10-11-1 2.85 0.917 1

35 Ken Appleby 1-5-0 4.03 0.883 0

*On NHL roster

Career Year

Forward Logan Shaw is on pace to cruise by his previous career highs in most offensive categories this season. With a goal in his 28th game of the season on Saturday, Shaw already matched his career high of 13 goals set during the 2014-15 season in 69 games with the San Antonio Rampage. His nine assists and 22 points are just three shy of the 12 helpers and 25 points he posted that season. The Glace Bay, N.S. product leads the Moose in goals and points.

New Addition

Defenceman Jimmy Oligny made his debut with the Moose this week. The St. Michel, Que. native was acquired by the Winnipeg Jets from the Vegas Golden Knights, and reassigned to the Moose on Thursday. In his first two games with Manitoba, Oligny tallied an assist, one shot on goal, and an even plus/minus rating.

Chance to Make Up Ground

Manitoba is in need of some points to start pushing their way up the standings. Luckily for the Moose, they are in the midst of a stretch that sees the club play 19 of 21 games within the Central Division. The only deviation is a pair of games against the North Division's Laval Rocket this week. Manitoba has a 9-12-1-0 record against the Central Division this season.

Pucks on Net

The Moose posted a season-high 20 shots on goal in the third period of Friday's game. The previous high for the season was 15 shots in the second period of Manitoba's 2-1 overtime win in Milwaukee on Oct. 30. Marko Dano and JC Lipon led the Moose with five shots each in last night's loss. The franchise record for most shots on goal is 25, set in the first period of a 5-2 loss to Cleveland on Dec. 31, 2003.

Since returning from the holiday break, forward Jansen Harkins has two goals in five games. He scored on his first AHL shootout attempt on Saturday to lift the Moose to a 3-2 victory. In addition to his shootout winner, Harkins has scored two game-winning goals this season. Overall, the North Vancouver, B.C. native has eight points (5G, 3A) in 33 games this season. His five goals are already a career high.

