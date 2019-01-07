Senators Release Breton from PTO

The Belleville Senators have released defenceman Alex Breton from his professional tryout agreement.

Breton made his AHL debut Saturday against Charlotte where he was held pointless. In 33 games with the ECHL's Allen Americans this season, the 21-year-old has five goals and 18 points.

The Quebec native will return to the Americans.

Belleville is back in action Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Monsters for the first time in franchise history. Tickets are available.

