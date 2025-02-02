Ryan Fanti Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Jan. 30) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned goaltender Ryan Fanti to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Fanti, 25, has appeared in 24 games this season for Orlando, posting a 11-10-2 record, with a 2.84 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .906 save percentage (SV%). The Thunder Bay, Ontario native has won eight of his last nine starts and was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Jan. 6. Fanti has also appeared in one AHL game this season for Syracuse, stopping all 17 shots he faced in a relief appearance on January 31.

The former Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog has spent the past three seasons in the Edmonton Oilers organization with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL and Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL. In 75 ECHL games, Fanti has posted a 35-32-3 record, a 3.12 goals against average (GAA), and a .902 save percentage (SV%). Fanti signed a One-Year, AHL contract with the Crunch in the summer of 2024.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.