Komets Fight Until the End But Fall Short 3-1 to Indy

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN -- On Sunday, the Indy Fuel came to town and left with a 3-1 win over the Komets. After a scoreless first period, the deadlock was broken by a Jack Gorniak power-play goal at :13 of the second period as the Fuel got even with a power-play goal at 5:42. In the third period, Indy's Kyle Maksimovich gave the Fuel their first lead of the game at 1:12. The Komets were unable to answer giving up an empty net goal 18:50. Brett Brochu was tagged with the loss, making 30 saves.

The game was marred with several altercations at 19:19 and 20:00, resulting in the Komets being penalized a total of 95 minutes for the game. Indy was assessed 73 total minutes.

