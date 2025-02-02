Komets Fight Until the End But Fall Short 3-1 to Indy
February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN -- On Sunday, the Indy Fuel came to town and left with a 3-1 win over the Komets. After a scoreless first period, the deadlock was broken by a Jack Gorniak power-play goal at :13 of the second period as the Fuel got even with a power-play goal at 5:42. In the third period, Indy's Kyle Maksimovich gave the Fuel their first lead of the game at 1:12. The Komets were unable to answer giving up an empty net goal 18:50. Brett Brochu was tagged with the loss, making 30 saves.
The game was marred with several altercations at 19:19 and 20:00, resulting in the Komets being penalized a total of 95 minutes for the game. Indy was assessed 73 total minutes.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 2, 2025
- Former Railer Jakub Skarek Makes NHL Debut - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Fight Until the End But Fall Short 3-1 to Indy - Fort Wayne Komets
- Moyle Gets Hat Trick in Win against Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Point Streak Snapped at Nine Games, Fall to Thunder, 6-2 - Reading Royals
- Late Power Play Lifts Toledo Past Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Finish Weekend with Win in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Heartlanders Finish Weekend with a Home Win, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Sign Defenseman Benjamin Lindberg - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Shutout in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Oilers Shutout Americans for Sweep on Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Sweep Two Game Weekend in the North - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Take 2-Of-3, Fall at Heartlanders Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Heartbreaker in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Tyler Brennan Stops 30 in 6-2 Win over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Sam Coatta Leads Bison to Win with Three-Point Game - Bloomington Bison
- Mariners Burned by Shorthanded Goal in Loss to Railers - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 2 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Former Royal Jacob Gaucher Makes NHL Debut with Flyers - Reading Royals
- Ryan Fanti Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Named to Outfront Business Excellence Award - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Sweep Four-Game Series against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Icemen Sweep Pirates in Home-And-Home Series, Winning 6-3 Saturday - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Erase 2-0 Deficit and Beat Rapid City in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Oilers Treat Third-Largest ECHL Crowd to Thrilling Overtime Victory - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.