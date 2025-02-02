Lions Sweep Four-Game Series against Mariners

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières swept their four-game series against the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners on Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron. The 3,200 on-hand not only got to see the hometown team register a 4-2 victory but also got to witness Anthony Beauregard becoming the Lions all-time leading point-getter.

The Lions got off to a tremendous start when Beauregard scored only 23 seconds into the game. Chris Jandric then made it 2-0 at the 11:45 mark. Trois-Rivières' goaltender Hunter Jones stopped all six shots he faced in the period.

The Mariners struck back in the second period, scoring twice within the first seven minutes with goals at 5:58 and 6:50. The Lions regained their lead at the 18:17 mark when Beauregard scored his second of the game. That goal was his 118th point as a Lion, making him the all-time leading point-getter in team history.

The Lions' Logan Nijhoff scored at the 8:52 mark of the third period to extend the Lions' lead to 4-2, and netminder Jones stopped all 10 shots he faced in the period.

The Lions next three games are on the road in the southern United States: In Savannah against the (Florida Panthers affiliate) Ghost Pirates on Thursday, and in Jacksonville against the (Buffalo Sabres affiliate) Icemen on Friday and Saturday.

1st star: Anthony Beauregard, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Logan Nijhoff, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Alex Beaucage, Lions de Trois-Rivières

