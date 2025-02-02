Former Royal Jacob Gaucher Makes NHL Debut with Flyers

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - Former Reading Royals forward Jacob Gaucher became the 37th player in franchise history to reach the National Hockey League after playing for Reading when he debuted with the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, February 2nd, 2024 against Colorado. The NHL debut came a day after Philadelphia announced they recalled Gaucher from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Gaucher, 23, has registered a team-high 14 goals to compliment 13 assists for 27 points in 44 games for Lehigh Valley during his third professional season. The 6'3", 185-pound, right shot forward signed a two-year, entry level contract with Philadelphia on December 12th, 2024.

A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Gaucher has accumulated 104 points (44g-60a) across 177 professional career games between Reading in the ECHL and Lehigh Valley in the AHL. Gaucher played his entire 2022-23 rookie campaign in Reading (71 gp: 22-39-61) and rejoined the Royals for three games during the 2023-24 season. In the 2022-23 season, Gaucher finished second on the team in assists (39) and third in points (61) in 71 regular season games. He added six goals and 12 points (6g-6a) in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals.

Prior to the 2024-25 season, Gaucher attended Philadelphia's Training Camp and Development Camp, as well as his second Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers Rookie Series at the home of the Phantoms, PPL Center, in September.

Last season with Lehigh Valley, Gaucher totaled 16 points (8g-8a) in 59 regular season games and added two points (1g-1a), a -2 rating and 10 shots on goal through Lehigh Valley's six Calder Cup Playoff games. Gaucher tallied his first of two Calder Cup Playoff career points with a memorable overtime series-clinching goal in game two of the Atlantic Division First Round best-of-three series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, April 26 at the PPL Center.

Gaucher is the fifth former Royal to make his NHL debut over the last four seasons (Max Willman, Justin Danforth, Felix Sandstrom & Hayden Hodsgon), and the first since 2019-20 Royals forward Hayden Hodgson did so with Philadelphia at St. Louis on March 24th, 2022, where he scored a goal in a multi-point game (1g-1a).

