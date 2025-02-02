Royals Point Streak Snapped at Nine Games, Fall to Thunder, 6-2
February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (17-20-6-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Adirondack Thunder (16-22-1-1), 6-2, at Santander Arena on Sunday, February 2nd.
Goaltender Gage Alexander (2-1-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 27 saves on 31 shots faced while Adirondack's goaltender Tyler Brennan (6-9-1-0) earned the win in goal with 30 saves on 32 shots faced.
Dylan Wendt (6) scored the game's opening goal for Adirondack at 4:27 of the first period. Before the first intermission, Reading tied the score on a power play goal from Gianfranco Cassaro (7) at 18:47.
Adirondack's Josh Filmon (14) scored the lone goal of the second period to take the game into the final frame with Reading trailing, 2-1. Matt Miller (8) evened the score on a rebound from a Shane Sellar wrist shot at 2:03 on the power play, 2-2.
T.J. Friedman (7) restored Adirondack's lead for good 53 seconds later, at 5:56, 3-2. The Thunder tacked on three more goals from Grant Loven (4) at 11:20, Kevin O'Neil (11) at 17:20 and Andre Ghantous (11) at 19:38.
With the loss, the Royals' nine-game point streak (6-0-2-1) came to an end, along with their six-game point streak at home.
The Royals conclude their three-game home stand against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.
