Heartlanders Finish Weekend with a Home Win, 4-1

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders took an early lead and never looked back, earning a 4-1 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings Sunday at Xtream Arena.

Yuki Miura opened the scoring four minutes into the first period with a shot in front of the net off a pass from Jonny Sorenson.

Nico Blachman scored his first game-winning goal of the year to add to the score in the middle frame and put Iowa up by two. This came after Keanan Stewart slammed it off the goalie's midsection at the right post.

With two minutes left in the second, Zeteny Hadobas stashed home a short-handed goal, his first in the ECHL, and put Iowa up by three.

Zach Dubinsky scored into the empty cage with less than three minutes remaining.

At 15:30 of the third period, Jon Martin tallied the lone goal for Kalamazoo.

William Rousseau made 24 saves to earn his 11th win of the season.

Ty Young stopped 40 of 43 shots faced in the defeat.

