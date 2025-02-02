Oilers Shutout Americans for Sweep on Week
February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, beat the Allen Americans 5-0 to pick up their fourth-straight win on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.
Justin Michaelian scored the only goal of the first period, giving the Oilers a 1-0 lead with an unassisted wrist shot 9:51 into the game.
Austin Albrecht extended the Oilers lead to 2-0, tipping a shot from Easton Brodzinski past Anson Thornton halfway through the middle frame. Duggie Lagrone scored his second goal in as many games with 33 seconds remaining in the second period, finishing a low-slot feed from Conner Roulette to send the Oilers into the third period up 3-0.
Tyler Poulsen scored his fifth goal of the season against his former team 5:02 into the period, putting the Oilers up 4-0. Michael Farren became the fifth Oiler to score in the game, tipping a power-play shot from Andrew Lucas, closing the score 5-0 with 8:49 remaining.
Vyachelsav Buteyets picked up his fourth shutout of the season, stopping 27 of 27 shots.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Thursday, Feb. 6, hosting the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m.
