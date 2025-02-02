Americans Erase 2-0 Deficit and Beat Rapid City in Overtime

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, completed the three-game sweep on Saturday night after a 3-2 overtime win over the Rapid City Rush.

The Americans trailed 2-0 in the third period when the comeback started. Mark Duarte opened the scoring in the third at the 13:11 mark scoring his 16th of the season to cut the Rapid City lead in half. One minute and twenty seconds later the Rush two-goal lead was gone. Spencer Asuchak scored his team-leading seventh power play goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2. Both teams had power play opportunities late in the third period but neither were able to capitalize sending the game to overtime.

The Americans made quick work of it in the extra session as Kyle Crnkovic ended the contest at the 2:08 mark with his 11th goal of the season from Artyom Kulakov, completing the comeback and extending their winning streak to a season-high three games.

Dylan Wells was in net for all three victories this week stopping 40 of 42 shots to get the victory. Wells is 7-1-0-1 in his last nine games.

The Americans play the final game of four games in five days on Sunday afternoon against the Tulsa Oilers at 3:05 pm.

They Said it:

Brett Ferguson: "We played our game in the third period and picked up another big win. Mark Duarte got us going with the first goal and a smart veteran player Spencer Asuchak continued his great work in front of the net on the power play to get the equalizer. The game can go either way in overtime and we have been on the wrong end of so many of them this season. It was nice to get the win and the sweep."

Kyle Crnkovic: "It was a resilient effort tonight and it starts with Dylan Wells, who was huge for us and kept us in it all game. Once Duarte (Mark) scored it gave us some life and it was nice to see us get a power play goal and tie it up. I was fortunate to get a two-on-one in overtime and they were taking away Watts, so I ended up shooting the puck and was fortunate it went in. It was a huge win for us on home ice to keep the streak going."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - K. Crnkovic

2. ALN - S. Asuchak

3. ALN - M. Duarte

