ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Fort Wayne's Ethan Keppen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #599, Wheeling at Fort Wayne, on Feb. 1.

Keppen is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 19:41 of the first period.

Keppen will miss Fort Wayne's game vs. Indy today (Feb. 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.