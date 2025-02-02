ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Fort Wayne's Ethan Keppen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #599, Wheeling at Fort Wayne, on Feb. 1.
Keppen is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 19:41 of the first period.
Keppen will miss Fort Wayne's game vs. Indy today (Feb. 2).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
