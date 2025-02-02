Americans Shutout in Tulsa
February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, played the final game of four games in five days this afternoon at the BOK Center in Tulsa, and it was the Oilers getting the win and the shutout 5-0.
The Oilers scored midway through the opening period as Justin Michaelian n netted his ninth of the season unassisted to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. Tulsa held the advantage 15-9 after 20 minutes of play.
Tulsa added two more goals in the second period. Austin Albrecht scored his seventh goal of the year from Easton Brodzinski and Roman Kinal at the 9:33 mark. The Oilers were not done as DFW native Dougie Lagrone scored late in the second period. His fourth goal of the year. Tulsa held a 30-17 advantage in shots after two periods of play.
The Oilers blew the game open in the third period scoring three more times cruising to a 5-0 victory over the Americans, in the final game for Allen at the BOK Center this season. Tulsa outshot A llen 47-27 for the game.
The Americans return home for a weekend series with the Wichita Thunder next Friday and Saturday night. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Three Stars:
1. TUL - V. Buteyets
2. TUL - T. Poulsen
3. TUL - J. Michaelian
