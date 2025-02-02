Railers Sweep Two Game Weekend in the North

Portland, ME - The Worcester Railers HC (18-19-2-4 42pts) took down the Maine Mariners (16-23-3-0, 35pts), on Sunday afternoon by the final score of 5-2 in front of a crowd of 4,421 at Cross Insurance Arena. The Railers are back on the ice next at the DCU Center taking on the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday, February 5th at 7:05 p.m. EST.

Worcester scored first Sunday afternoon when Matt Ustaski (1-0-1) scored 5:23 into the first. Maine answered back with a goal of their own from Wyllum Deveaux (1-1-2) to tie the score at 1-1 heading into the second. Connor Welsh (1-0-1) was the second period's lone scorer giving the Railers the 2-1 lead. Maine tied it early in the second period with a goal from Lynden McCallum (1-0-1), but shortly after the Railers grabbed the lead right back when Cole Donhauser (1-1-2) scored a shorthanded goal to give the Railers the 3-2 lead. The Railers finished the third period by scoring two more goals, the first scored by Mark Cheremeta (1-0-1) 15:52 into the third, and the second an empty net goal from Matias Rajaniemi (1-0-1) giving the Railers the 5-2 victory.

The scoring got started by the Railers 5:23 into the first when Matt Ustaski (2nd) found the back of the net off a pass from Jordan Kaplan. Maine tied the score at 1-1 just under ten minutes later off the stick of Wyllum Deveaux (8th). Shots favored Worcester 20-10 in the first period.

It took nearly 17 minutes of second period action for either team to score. It was Connor Welsh (5th) who scored giving the Railers the 2-1 lead. His shot from the left point deflected off of a Maine Mariner and beat Bischel high. Shortly after the Railers goal, they went on the penalty kill following a five-minute major for boarding called on Griffin Loughran. The Railers successfully killed the first 2:32 of the Maine power play to wrap up the second period. Worcester outshot Maine 31-17 in the second period.

The Railers started the third period by killing the remainder of the Maine power play, but shortly after the penalty expired Maine was able to net one. It was Lynden McCallum (15th) who scored for the Mariners. The Railers did not wait long to regain the lead, as Cole Donhauser (5th) forced a turnover at center ice and took it all the way home and scored the shorthanded goal giving the Railers the 3-2 lead. Mark Cheremeta extended the Worcester lead to 4-2 with his breakaway goal 15:52 into the third period. Matias Rajaniemi (2nd) capped off the Railers five goal night with his empty net goal 17:27 into the third, securing the 5-2 win for Worcester. Shots favored Worcester 8-7 in the third and 40-25 in regulation.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Wyllum Deveaux (1-1-2, -1, 2 Shots), 2nd Star: Cole Donhauser (1-1-2, +3, 5 Shots), 1st Star: Jordan Kaplan (0-2-2, +2)... Final shots favored Worcester 40-25... Ryan Bischel (11-10-1-0) made 35 saves on 39 shots for Maine... Michael Bullion (8-11-0-2) made 23 saves on 25 shots for Worcester, while Hugo Ollas served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Maine went 0-for-2... Matthew Boudens (IR), Lincoln Hatten (DNP), and Anthony Repaci (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Matt DeMelis led the Railers in shots with 7... The Railers are now 31-28-6-3 all-time vs. the Mariners and 9-17-2-2 at Cross Insurance Arena against Maine.

