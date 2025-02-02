Moyle Gets Hat Trick in Win against Wheeling

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Wheeling Nailers on Her Hockey Night at the Huntington Center with a final score of 6-3.

How it Happened:

The first period was all Wheeling, with two goals to give them a 2-0 lead heading into the 2nd frame.

However, the second period was all Toledo as they scored the two lone goals in the period.

First was Carson Bantle to send the Fish flying at 9:46 with his 15th of the season. Brandon Hawkins had the primary assist and Jalen Smereck had the secondary assist, tallying his 250th professional point in his 350th professional game.

At 14:30, Nolan Moyle got his first ECHL goal and first goal as a Walleye. Hawkins and Spezia assisted the even-strength goal. The game was tied 2-2 with one period remaining.

Wheeling responded with a goal at 3:49 of the 3rd period to restore their lead.

Toledo scored 4 straight goals in the final 10 minutes. Nolan Moyle tied it with his 2nd of the night at 10:17.

Brandon Kruse got the Huntington Center rocking with the game winning goal at 15:46 with Bobby Russell and Sam Craggs having the assists.

Toledo added some insurance with two empty net goals. First was Tyler Spezia and the second went to Nolan Moyle, giving him the hat trick.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - N. Moyle (3G)

2. TOL - B. Kruse (GWG)

3. TOL - B. Hawkins (3A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will travel to Fort Wayne to take on the Komets in the first game of the home-and-home on Friday evening. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m.

