ECHL Transactions - February 2
February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 2, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Kasimir Kaskisuo, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
add Austin Heidemann, F activated from reserve
add Dalton Duhart, F activated from reserve
add Max Neill, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve
delete Josh Boyer, F placed on reserve
delete Mason Emoff, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Thomas Stewart, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Florida:
add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve
add Gary Haden, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa Wild
add Zeteny Hadobas, D activated from reserve
add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve
delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on reserve
delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
delete Ben Berard, F activated from reserve
delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Michael Underwood, D activated from reserve
delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Kasimir Kaskisuo, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Ryan Verrier, D activated from reserve
delete Chris Harpur, D placed on reserve
Reading:
add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve
add Nick Capone, F activated from reserve
delete Mason Primeau, F placed on reserve
delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
add Carson Bantle, F assigned by Grand Rapids
delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve
delete Stephen Calisti, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
add James Hardie, F activated from reserve
add Aidan Sutter, D activated from reserve
delete Brandon Tabakin, D placed on reserve
delete Cole Cameron, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Benjamin Lindberg, D signed contract
delete Brenden Rons, D suspended by Worcester
