ECHL Transactions - February 2

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 2, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Kasimir Kaskisuo, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

add Austin Heidemann, F activated from reserve

add Dalton Duhart, F activated from reserve

add Max Neill, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve

delete Josh Boyer, F placed on reserve

delete Mason Emoff, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Thomas Stewart, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve

add Gary Haden, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa Wild

add Zeteny Hadobas, D activated from reserve

add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on reserve

delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

delete Ben Berard, F activated from reserve

delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Michael Underwood, D activated from reserve

delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Kasimir Kaskisuo, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Ryan Verrier, D activated from reserve

delete Chris Harpur, D placed on reserve

Reading:

add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

add Nick Capone, F activated from reserve

delete Mason Primeau, F placed on reserve

delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

add Carson Bantle, F assigned by Grand Rapids

delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve

delete Stephen Calisti, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add James Hardie, F activated from reserve

add Aidan Sutter, D activated from reserve

delete Brandon Tabakin, D placed on reserve

delete Cole Cameron, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Benjamin Lindberg, D signed contract

delete Brenden Rons, D suspended by Worcester

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.