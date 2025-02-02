Oilers Treat Third-Largest ECHL Crowd to Thrilling Overtime Victory

TULSA, Okla.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, erased three separate Wichita Thunder leads to win 4-3 in overtime in front of a crowd of 13,980 at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

Mitch Russel opened the scoring on the first shot of the game, beating Talyn Boyko on a two-on-one 32 seconds into the contest to put Wichita up 1-0.

Alex Gritz extended the Thunder lead to 2-0, ramping a deflection top shelf 5:33 into the second frame. Duggie Lagrone cut the score to 2-1, stepping into a short-handed slapshot from the high slot 1:13 past the halfway point of regulation. The Oilers outshot Wichita 17-8 in the period.

Andrew Lucas tied the game with the Oilers' second special-teams goal of the game, popping home a power-play 8:37 into the third period from the lip of the crease and leveling the contest 2-2. Russel added his second goal of the game, his fourth on the weekend, 3:21 later, restoring the Thunder lead via a 3-2 score. Reid Petryk evened the game 3-3 with just 3:11 remaining in regulation, completing a spectacular setup from Lucas to force overtime. Austin Albrecht picked up a career, single-game-high third assist on the tally.

Jeremie Biakabutuk a secured the Oilers' third consecutive win with less than one minute remaining in overtime, guiding a net-front pass from Easton Brodzinski over Gabriel Carriere at the 6:10 mark of the sudden-death period. Brodzinski extended his point streak to six games with the helper.

The Oilers complete the weekend with a 3:05 p.m. battle against the Allen Americans at the BOK Center Sunday, Feb. 2.

