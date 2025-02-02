Fuel Finish Weekend with Win in Fort Wayne
February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FORT WAYNE - The Fuel finished the weekend in Fort Wayne with a Sunday evening matchup against the Komets. After heading into the third period tied, Indy took the 3-1 win after a game winner by Maksimovich.
1ST PERIOD
Jordan Martin kicked things off by heading to the box at 1:43 for tripping.
At 2:49, Alex Aleardi served a bench minor for too many men on the Komets.
Both of those penalties were killed off but we saw some 4-on-4 as Bilek and Rees took a roughing and cross checking call respectively.
Those penalties were killed off before Cameron Supryka took a slashing call at 9:55, sending the Fuel to the power play again.
After that penalty was killed, the Komets went back to the power play as Kevin Lombardi took a high sticking penalty at 13:46.
That penalty was killed off but Ethan Manderville took a goaltender interference call at 18:55 that would last into the second period.
At the end of the first period, the Fuel outshot Fort Wayne 12-6 despite the 0-0 score.
2ND PERIOD
Just thirteen seconds into the second frame, Jack Gorniak scored to make it 1-0 in favor of Fort Wayne on the power play.
At 4:46, Supryka headed back to the penalty box for cross checking, giving Indy another power play opportunity.
Nathan Burke capitalized on the power play with a goal at 5:42 assisted by Kyle Maksimovich and Kevin Lombardi. That made it 1-1.
At 5:58, Indy's goaltender Ben Gaudreau took a roughing penalty for hitting Kirill Tyutyayev in the crease. That penalty was served by William Provost, putting the Fuel back on the penalty kill.
That penalty was killed and things seemed to settle down between both teams who each had a few more good chances before time expired in the second period.
Momentum swung in Fort Wayne's direction in that period as they outshot Indy 16-5 in that frame alone.
3RD PERIOD
Maksimovich opened the scoring in the third period with a goal at 1:12 assisted by Bilek and Bryan Lemos to make it 2-1.
Things seemed calm between both teams until 12:56 when Justin Taylor was called for slashing, giving Indy a late important power play.
After killing off that penalty, the Komets went to the power play at 16:26 as Ty Farmer took a cross checking penalty.
Lemos claimed his second point of the night with an empty net goal to secure the win for Indy 3-1 over the Fort Wayne Komets.
With less than a minute to go, tensions boiled over and fights broke out all over the ice resulting in over fifty penalty minutes across both teams.
After playing through the rest of the final minute, time expired with the Fuel taking the 3-1 victory and outshooting the Komets 33-30.
Images from this story
|
Indy Fuel forward Jordan Martin
