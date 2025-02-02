Former Railer Jakub Skarek Makes NHL Debut

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Former Worcester Railers goaltender Jakub Skarek with the New York Islanders

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that former goaltender Jakub Skarek has become the 762nd player in ECHL history to make his NHL debut after appearing in an ECHL game with his start against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night.

Skarek, 25, played in 14 games with the Railers during the 2019-20 season. In his rookie season with Worcester, the Jihlava, Czechia native had a .879 save-percentage to go with a 3.73 goals against average and a 3-9-2 record. Skarek has spent parts of six seasons with the Bridgeport Islanders, amassing 159 games of American Hockey League experience. Over his time in the AHL, Skarek has a 3.30 GAA, a .892 SV%, and a 49-82-17 record with five shutouts.

The 6'3", 205lb goaltender is the third Railer player to go on to play in the NHL after appearing in a game for Worcester. He joins Arnaud Durandeau, who made his NHL debut for the Islanders on February 20th, 2023, and Ken Appleby, who appeared in one game for the Islanders on January 15th, 2024. Skarek & Durandeau's NHL debuts each came after appearing in a game for Worcester, while Appleby's debut came before his time with the Railers back in the 2017-18 season with the New Jersey Devils.

