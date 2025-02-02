Railers Sign Defenseman Benjamin Lindberg

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Benjamin Lindberg has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Lindberg, 25, is in the rookie year of his professional career. The East Aurora NY native has already played in eleven games for the Adirondack Thunder this season, picking up eleven penalty minutes and a +2 rating. Lindberg started the season with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he grabbed eight points (3G, 5A) along with 30 penalty minutes in 23 games played. Lindberg first jumped into the pro ranks last season, appearing in 23 games for the Evansville Thunderbolts mid-way through his third year at Morrisville State College.

The 6'3", 194lb defenseman played three years of collegiate hockey, spending all three at Morrisville State. In his 53 games as a Mustang, Lindberg had 12 points (4G, 8A) along with 57 penalty minutes.

