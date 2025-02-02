Tyler Brennan Stops 30 in 6-2 Win over Royals

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







READING - The Adirondack Thunder had 13 different players record at least one point and Tyler Brennan made 30 saves in a 6-2 victory over the Reading Royals inside Santander Arena on Sunday evening.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead at 4:27 of the first period as Dylan Wendt deflected a Jackson van de Leest shot into the net from the hash marks. The goal was Wendt's sixth of the year from van de Leest and Ty Gibson.

The Royals responded late in the first on the power play as Gianfranco Cassaro sent a one timer from the right circle by Tyler Brennan with 1:13 left in the period. The goal was Cassaro's seventh of the year with assists from Sam Sedley and Lou-Felix Denis and the game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the puck took a bounce off the end wall and right to Josh Filmon and he beat goaltender Gage Alexander who came out of the net to play the puck below the goal line. The goal was Filmon's 14th of the year with the assist going to Ryan Wheeler just 23 seconds into the period and Adirondack took a 2-1 lead into the third.

Shane Sellar tied the game in the third period as the penalty to Kevin O'Neil expired. The goal came at 2:03 of the final frame and was Sellar's sixth of the year from Ryan Leibold and Matt Miller and the goal tied the game 2-2.

The Thunder responded just over one minute later as T.J. Friedmann fired in a pass from Adrien Bisson at 2:56 of the third period to get the one-goal lead back, 3-2. Bisson and Dylan Wendt were credited with assists on the eventual game-winning goal.

Grant Loven added an insurance goal at 11:20 of the third period, and Kevin O'Neil and Andre Ghantous put in empty-net goals in the 6-2 win. Tyler Brennan picked up the victory in net, stopping 30 of 32 shots.

The Thunder return home against Trois-Rivieres on February 14, 15 and 16! On February 14, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light on Valentine's Day. Law Enforcement Night is February 15 and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE youth hockey jersey pres. by Warren, Washington, Saratoga, and Rensselaer Sheriff Departments. Also, enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra with specialty jerseys! Sunday, February 16 is a 3 p.m. puck drop with a poster giveaway and postgame autographs with the Thunder in Heritage Hall.

Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.