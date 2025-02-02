Mariners Burned by Shorthanded Goal in Loss to Railers
February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners dropped their fifth game in a row with a 5-2 loss to the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Cole Donhauser's shorthanded goal at 5:35 of the third period was the difference in the game. The VIP Rivalry Cup is tied at five wins a piece and will be decided on March 21st at the Cross Insurance Arena.
Worcester's Matt Ustaski got the opening goal at 5:23, finishing a feed from Jordan Kaplan, his first of two assists in the game. Maine tied things up at 15:17 of the first when Wyllum Deveaux jumped on a loose puck around the Railers slot and buried his 8th of the season.
The lone goal of the 2nd period came at the 14:48 mark, Railers defenseman Connor Welsh ripping off a seeing-eye shot from the left point. A major boarding penalty to Worcester's Griffin Loughran put Maine on the power play to start the 3rd.
A few seconds after the penalty expired, Lynden McCallum scooped up a rebound from a Tristan Thompson point shot to tie the game at two just 2:33 into the third. The Mariners went to another power play after a high-sticking infraction at 5:01 of the period, but Donhauser was able to turn the tables, stripping one away from Brooklyn Kalmikov and scoring on a shorthanded breakaway. An insurance goal from Mark Cheremeta at 15:52 gave the Railers a two-goal lead and Matias Rajaniemi made it 5-2 with an empty netter.
The Mariners (16-23-3-0) are home next weekend, taking on the Norfolk Admirals Friday and Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Friday is "207 Day," presented by Eaton Peabody featuring Maine flag specialty jerseys and a T-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Unifirst. Saturday is Women in Sports Night presented by NISSAN along with the annual charity underwear and sports bra toss. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
